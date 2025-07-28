Delhi Man Bludgeoned To Death After Refusing To Lend Rs 10K To Colleague At Chhatarpur Farmhouse

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old man from Delhi's Chhatarpur area was allegedly murdered by his colleague at a farmhouse here after the former refused to lend him Rs 10,000. The accused was so enraged by the refusal that he bludgeoned the victim to death with a hammer.

The deceased, identified as Sita Ram, was working as a domestic help at a private farmhouse in Chhatarpur for the last 10 years.

On July 26, when other staffers noticed that the farmhouse doors were left open and Sita Ram was missing, they immediately informed Mehrauli police who launched a search operation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ankit Chauhan informed that Sitaram was living alone in the farmhouse as the owner was out of town. "When other domestic workers noticed that the main doors of the farmhouse were open and Sita Ram was missing, they informed police. Based on the complaint, a team from Mehrauli police station started a search operation."

During the search, Sita Ram's body was found in a septic tank located inside the farmhouse, the DCP said.

Based on preliminary investigation, a case was registered under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238(A) (destruction of evidence) of the BNS in Mehrauli on Sunday, the senior official said.

The investigation team examined CCTV footage, and analysed mobile data records and recorded statements of other employees, when police learnt that one Chandra Prakash, who happened to be the driver of the farmhouse owner for the last seven years, was missing. Using technical surveillance and information from local sources, police traced Chandra Prakash to Palam in Delhi, and subsequently arrested him.

Chandra Prakash, who hails from Pantgaon village in Uttarakhand's Almora district, confessed to the crime during interrogation, DCP Chauhan said. "He (the accused) said he had asked Sita Ram to lend him Rs 10,000. When Sita Ram refused, a heated argument broke out. In a fit of rage, Chandra Prakash picked up a hammer and struck Sita Ram on the head, killing him on the spot. To hide the crime, he then dragged the body and dumped it in the septic tank before fleeing the spot," the official said.

The murder weapon has been recovered based on his confession. Further investigation is underway to ascertain if anyone else was involved or had prior knowledge of the crime.

Expressing grief over the incident, a worker from nearby farmhouse said, "Sitaram was very kind and helpful. Strict action should be taken against the accused."