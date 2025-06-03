ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Man Arrested For 4-Year-Old Girl's Rape After Absconding For 4 Years

New Delhi: A man, who had been on the run after allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl, was arrested in Delhi's Alipur area, the police said on Tuesday. Shambhu Yadav (38), was convicted in a 2016 case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He had been sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018, the police said, however, he went absconding in April 2020 after being granted eight weeks of emergency parole due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yadav was traced and apprehended from Bihar’s Gaya district following a 48-hour-long operation. The jail authorities had declared a reward of Rs 5,000 for information leading to his arrest, a senior police officer said.

"Yadav had been evading the law since 2020. He was not using a mobile phone and had cut off contact with his family to avoid detection. He kept changing his location frequently, working as a labourer or security guard in different parts of Bihar and West Bengal," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said.

After months of dead ends, the police received a tip-off about Yadav’s possible movement near Gaya.