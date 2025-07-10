ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Makes English-Medium Learning Compulsory In All Govt Schools From This Academic Session

The initiative, announced by the Directorate of Education (DoE), is aimed at widening access to English-medium education and laying a stronger academic foundation for students.

Delhi Makes English-Medium Learning Compulsory In All Govt Schools From This Academic Session
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 10, 2025 at 3:06 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to make at least one English-medium section compulsory in every class in all government schools from the current academic session (2025-26), officials said.

The new initiative, announced by the Directorate of Education (DoE), is aimed at widening access to English-medium education and laying a stronger academic foundation for students, they said.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the DoE said that every government school in the national capital must teach all subjects in English apart from the regional language. This is in continuation of the instructions issued in 2014 and 2018.

Delhi Makes English-Medium Learning Compulsory In All Govt Schools From This Academic Session
Delhi government's circular (ETV Bharat)

The directive also mandates all schools to provide sufficient teaching and learning resources in English and to update all related records, including the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) portal.

It also asked all district and zonal education officials to regularly monitor for the smooth implementation of the initiative.

Schools will be provided with suitable textbooks and study material, as per the quality norms sanctioned by the Delhi government, to facilitate the smooth shift. The transition to English medium will likely be rolled out gradually and may extend up to Class 12 in phases.

Admission to these English-medium sections will be based on the interest and aptitude of students so they can perform well in an English-instructed setting.

