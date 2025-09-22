ETV Bharat / state

Delhi LG Urges Four Technical Universities To Pursue Disaster-Resilient Technologies

Monsoon has wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh with heavy rains throwing life out of gear in Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Tehri, Kullu, and Mandi. NDRF and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena has written to four government-run technical universities urging them to pursue new areas of research and technical education in the backdrop of recent natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand. The flash floods and landslides during the monsoon season has caused significant loss of life and property in the three states and has altered the geographical landscape of many locations.

LG Saxena has written to the Vice Chancellors of Delhi Technological University, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, and Netaji Subhas University of Technology, stating that the recent cloudbursts, unusual rainfall, landslides, and floods were a matter of concern and require in-depth research.

He urged the university faculty to move beyond traditional research methods and pursue new areas. He specifically highlighted the need to work on cloud seeding drone technology and seismology-based topics. In the letter to the varsity VCs, the LG also stated that while cloud seeding can help bring rain to dry areas, increase agricultural production, and reduce air pollution, its misuse can also lead to disasters such as untimely rains, floods, and cloudbursts. Therefore, researchers should develop a "technology shield" to prevent the use of cloud seeding as a weapon, he said.

Aftermath of flash flood during monsoon rains (ETV Bharat)

Emphasizing on drone technology, the Lieutenant Governor said that the time has come for researchers to develop aquatic drones, i.e., drones that operate underwater. He also called for the development of a mother drone that can be stationed at a location and control other drones. Recent natural disasters in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir have caused significant damage. This damage was primarily caused by heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, and landslides. Uncontrolled development and environmental exploitation are believed to be a major cause of the disasters in these states. Construction of roads and tunnels in the mountains has weakened the rocks, increasing the risk of landslides.