By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Delhi LG Seeks Report on Cong Leader's Derogatory Post on Kangana, Police to Probe

Delhi Police will probe as to who had made the comment on Kangana Ranaut from Supriya Shrinate's Instagram handle. Shrinate had earlier claimed that the post was made without her knowledge.

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Thursday sought a detailed investigation report from the Delhi Police Commissioner on the derogatory post by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on actor Kangana Ranaut's electoral debut.

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj had recently complaint to the LG seeking investigation and registration of an FIR against Shrinate for "insulting the dignity of a woman".

The Lieutenant Governor has forwarded the complaint to Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and directed him to investigate the matter "scientifically" and if necessary, take legal action as per law. Delhi Police will investigate who had actually made the said post and from whose mobile phone.

The post had been made from Shrinate's Instagram handle. However, the Congress leader had issued a clarification saying the post was made without her knowledge and she had deleted it.

In response to the post, Kangana wrote, "In the last 20 years of my career as an artiste, I have played the roles of all types of women, from an innocent girl in 'Queen' to a seductive spy in 'Dhaakad', from a goddess in 'Manikarnika' to a demon in 'Chandramukhi', from a prostitute in 'Rajjo' to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivi'. We must free our daughters from the shakles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosite about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur....every woman deserves dignity. "

But issue has escalated so much that the Election Commission has also intervened and sent a show cause notice to Shrinate.

