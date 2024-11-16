ETV Bharat / state

Delhi LG Saxena Asks Officials To Act Against Illegal Immigrants

Delhi police commissioner has been instructed to launch a month-long special campaign to identify illegal immigrants occupying government plots and take action against them.

Etv Bharat
A file photo of Delhi LG V K Saxena (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 48 minutes ago

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinay Kumar Saxena asked the Delhi Police to increase vigil on the influx of illegal immigrants and launch a special campaign to identify those who entered the UT without valid documents.

A letter by LG's principal secretary to the secretary to the chief minister, commissioner of police, MCD commissioner, and NDMC chairman expressing concern over illegal immigrants trying to obtain Aadhaar, EPIC cards, etc., with fake documents has made the matter serious.

The letter states that if the EPIC card is issued to them, they will be eligible to cast votes which will not only be a cause of concern for national security but also spark a stir among the citizens. It directed the CM's secretary to instruct all district administration to be very minute while vetting the application for identity documents.

The communique has also directed the police commissioner to instruct the regional officers to remain extra vigilant while inspecting slums on the roadside and government plots. In collaboration with the central agencies, it has also been directed to identify illegal immigrants and take immediate action. The letter has instructed government agencies to ensure zero illegal occupation of public places as directed by the apex court.

The move aims to contain the increasing number of illegal immigrants in Delhi, posing a threat to national security. As per the Election Commission data, the number of electors in Delhi has increased by over five lakh between October 28, 2023 and October 2024.

The Delhi government's announcement of a Rs 1,000 allowance every month to women above 18 under the Mahila Samman scheme, is believed to have increased the number of women voters.

Also Read:

  1. Seven Including Newly-Wed Couple Killed After SUV Collides With Three Wheeler In Fog-Hit Bijnor
  2. Margadarsi Chit Fund To Launch 116th Branch In Telangana's Wanaparthy Today

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinay Kumar Saxena asked the Delhi Police to increase vigil on the influx of illegal immigrants and launch a special campaign to identify those who entered the UT without valid documents.

A letter by LG's principal secretary to the secretary to the chief minister, commissioner of police, MCD commissioner, and NDMC chairman expressing concern over illegal immigrants trying to obtain Aadhaar, EPIC cards, etc., with fake documents has made the matter serious.

The letter states that if the EPIC card is issued to them, they will be eligible to cast votes which will not only be a cause of concern for national security but also spark a stir among the citizens. It directed the CM's secretary to instruct all district administration to be very minute while vetting the application for identity documents.

The communique has also directed the police commissioner to instruct the regional officers to remain extra vigilant while inspecting slums on the roadside and government plots. In collaboration with the central agencies, it has also been directed to identify illegal immigrants and take immediate action. The letter has instructed government agencies to ensure zero illegal occupation of public places as directed by the apex court.

The move aims to contain the increasing number of illegal immigrants in Delhi, posing a threat to national security. As per the Election Commission data, the number of electors in Delhi has increased by over five lakh between October 28, 2023 and October 2024.

The Delhi government's announcement of a Rs 1,000 allowance every month to women above 18 under the Mahila Samman scheme, is believed to have increased the number of women voters.

Also Read:

  1. Seven Including Newly-Wed Couple Killed After SUV Collides With Three Wheeler In Fog-Hit Bijnor
  2. Margadarsi Chit Fund To Launch 116th Branch In Telangana's Wanaparthy Today

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI GOVTDELHI CMDELHI LG VK SAXENADELHI COMMISSIONERILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN DELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.