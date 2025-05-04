Delhi LG Orders Criminal Proceedings Against AAP's Manish Sisodia Over Alleged Misuse Of Advertisement Funds

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered criminal proceedings against former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia for alleged misuse of advertisements.

It is learnt that the LG on Saturday directed Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar to initiate the proceedings against Sisodia for issuing the advertisements in other states “against the Supreme Court's guidelines” in order to “glorify the AAP”. The LG said that such actions by the former Delhi Deputy CM amounted to divergence of public resources for political gains.

The Lieutenant Governor has instructed the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government to recover from the Aam Aadmi Party the amount released by the Delhi Government to the advertising agencies for advertisements issued in other states.

The LG has also directed all departments that all the prescribed financial rules and procedures are strictly followed in the concerned departments. He said that it is necessary to take full caution before issuing the process of large payment, so that there is no irregularity or loss to the government treasury.

SC Guidelines

In May 2015, the Supreme Court had ordered the Central and all state governments to stop the use of public money in such advertisements that promote any government official or political party. In April 2016, a three-member committee was formed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, so that the content of the advertisement could be controlled and the government's revenue loss could be stopped.

Congress Leader Ajay Maken's Complaint

In the backdrop of the SC guidelines, Congress leader Ajay Maken had complained to the Lieutenant Governor on the advertisements issued by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi and other states and had demanded an investigation into the matter. Maken had said that some advertisements of the Delhi government were a “clear violation of the Supreme Court guidelines”.

AAP Slams BJP Govt

On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party while reacting to the LG's move said that the BJP government was unable to run a real government and was registering fake cases one after the other against Manish Sisodia and party officials.

“BJP has no agenda for the next 5 years, except to harass the Aam Aadmi Party. Recently, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against Manish Sisodia and the then Public Works Department Minister Satyendra Jain in the case of construction of new classrooms in government schools of Delhi,” the AAP said.