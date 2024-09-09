ETV Bharat / state

Delhi LG Orders ACB Probe Into Alleged PWD Corruption In De-Silting Drains In Palam Area

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has ordered an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) probe into a case of corruption and misuse of public funds worth about Rs 80 crore related to the cleaning of drains in Palam area of ​​West Delhi.

The LG's Principal Secretary has written a letter to the Chief Secretary and apprised him of his orders regarding the cleaning of drains in South West Road-1 and South West Road-2 divisions of PWD in Palam area. MCD Ward 127, Najafgarh's Municipal Councilor Advocate Amit Kharkhari had given a written complaint to the LG on August 11.

It has been alleged that the officials engaged in the project related to this major drain of the area are involved in misuse of public funds and irregularities in the tender process. A contractor, who benefited by unfair means, was awarded the contract for desilting of drains in violation of prescribed norms, causing huge financial losses to the government.

In his complaint, Amit Kharkhari had alleged several irregularities including corruption in desilting of drains during the 2022 monsoons, irregularities in the installation of sewerage pumps at various sensitive locations in Jafarpur, irregularities in the measurement of work, double payment for the same work, misuse of subdivision tenders and others.

The complainant had accused Executive Engineer Ashish Gupta, Junior Engineer Ajay Kumar Meena, Assistant Engineer Dharam Singh Meena as well as contractor Surendra Singh and other PWD employees of being directly involved in the wrongdoings. The complaint states that since both the divisions come under the supervision of high-ranking PWD officials, including Superintending Engineers Rajpal Shivren and Shailendra Mishra, as well as Chief Engineer South (M) Manoj Kumar Agarwal, it is possible that they were aware of such corrupt activities and may have even connived with them earlier.