Delhi LG's Defamation Case: Court Asks Activist Patkar To Appear On April 8

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar's plea against her conviction in a defamation case filed by Delhi LG V K Saxena 23 years ago, when he headed an NGO in Gujarat.

"The challenge to conviction has been dismissed, and the conviction is sustained. Medha Patkar will appear on April 8 for sentence," additional sessions judge Vishal Singh said. A detailed order is awaited. Saxena had filed the case as president of the National Council of Civil Liberties against Patkar for her defamatory press release against Saxena issued on November 24, 2000.

On May 24, last year, a magisterial court observed that Patkar's statements calling Saxena a "coward" and alleging his involvement in hawala transactions were not only defamatory per se but also "crafted to incite negative perceptions" about him. The accusation that the complainant was "mortgaging" the people of Gujarat and their resources to foreign interests was a direct attack on his integrity and public service, the court had said.

The arguments on sentencing were completed on May 30 following which the judgment on the quantum of sentence was reserved on June 7. On July 1, 2024, the court sentenced her to five months of simple imprisonment, following which Patkar filed an appeal in a sessions court.