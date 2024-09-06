ETV Bharat / state

Delhi LG Approves 3,247 New Posts For Tihar Jail; To Be Filled In Next Six Months

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

According to a statement by the Delhi LG's Secretariat, the posts include Jail Superintendent to Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, Head Warder, Account Officer, Assistant and Driver which will be filled in the next six months. Besides, the Delhi LG has also directed to ensure timely promotion of the staff to boost their morale.

Delhi LG VK Saxena (L) Approves 3,247 New Posts For Tihar Jail
Delhi LG VK Saxena (L) Approves 3,247 New Posts For Tihar Jail (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: To overcome the shortage of staff in Delhi's Tihar Jail, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the proposal to create 3,247 additional posts to be filled in the next six months.

These include posts like Jail Superintendent to Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, Head Warder, Account Officer, Assistant and Driver. The process of formation and appointment of new posts has been directed to be completed within six months. Besides the posts, the Lieutenant Governor has also approved the reorganization of the jail cadre and directed to ensure timely promotion to boost the morale of the employees.

According to the information received from the Lieutenant Governor Secretariat, the posts created and soon filled in the Jail Department of the Delhi Government also include technical appointments of Group A, B and C category of Jail Cadre. The new staff will also be posted in Mandoli and Rohini Jails which come under the jurisdiction of Tihar Jail in Delhi.

Keeping in mind the shortage of staff and future needs, the Jail Department had proposed the creation of new posts after due process. After getting approval from the department last month, it was sent to the Lieutenant Governor for final approval after assessing its financial implications.

According to the Tihar Jail administration, the step taken to improve jail management will help a lot in managing the jail affairs.

According to the Lieutenant Governor Secretariat, 17,000 people have been appointed in different departments of the Delhi Government in the last one and a half years. Apart from Tihar Jail, the process of appointment on 10,000 posts has started in other government departments, which will be completed in the next three months, the LG Secretariat said.

