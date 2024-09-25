ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Landlord's Son Arrested For Spying On Lady Tenant With Hidden Cameras

New Delhi: A chilling case of invasion of privacy has surfaced in Shakarpur, East Delhi as the son of a local landlord was arrested for secretly installing spy cameras in a female tenant's bedroom and bathroom.

According to police reports, the victim discovered the cameras after the accused hacked her WhatsApp account. She promptly informed the Shakarpur police station, leading to the accused's swift arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Apoorva Gupta confirmed the arrest, revealing disturbing details. "The accused exploited the victim's trust, gained access to her room under the guise of maintenance, and installed three spy cameras. The footage was recorded on memory cards transferred to his laptop."

Investigations began when the victim noticed suspicious activity on her WhatsApp account. Upon inspecting her room, she found the hidden cameras. Police were alerted, and the accused was apprehended.