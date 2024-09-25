Delhi: Landlord's Son Arrested For Spying On Lady Tenant With Hidden Cameras

New Delhi: A chilling case of invasion of privacy has surfaced in Shakarpur, East Delhi as the son of a local landlord was arrested for secretly installing spy cameras in a female tenant's bedroom and bathroom.
According to police reports, the victim discovered the cameras after the accused hacked her WhatsApp account. She promptly informed the Shakarpur police station, leading to the accused's swift arrest.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Apoorva Gupta confirmed the arrest, revealing disturbing details. "The accused exploited the victim's trust, gained access to her room under the guise of maintenance, and installed three spy cameras. The footage was recorded on memory cards transferred to his laptop."
Investigations began when the victim noticed suspicious activity on her WhatsApp account. Upon inspecting her room, she found the hidden cameras. Police were alerted, and the accused was apprehended.
The landlord's son, who is physically handicapped, allegedly installed the cameras three months ago while the victim was away in Uttar Pradesh. He used the victim's trust to gain access to her room, police said.
Police recovered two laptops, three spy cameras, and evidence of WhatsApp hacking. Further investigation is underway.
DCP Gupta assured, "We take incidents of invasion of privacy seriously. The accused will face strict legal action." Residents are demanding stricter background checks for landlords and stricter penalties for such crimes.