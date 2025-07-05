ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Building In Delhi's Karol Bagh

The fire was reported around 6.44 pm on Friday

Man Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Building In Delhi's Karol Bagh
Fire personnel at a Vishal Mega Mart showroom, where a fire broke out on Friday, at Karol Bagh area, in New Delhi (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 5, 2025 at 11:58 AM IST

New Delhi: A man died after a fire broke out at a commercial building on Padam Singh Road in the Karol Bagh area in the Central District of Delhi, police said on Saturday.

According to Delhi Police, Kumar Dhirender Pratap Singh (25) was found "trapped" in the lift. He was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. The fire broke out at Vishal Mega Mart on Friday evening. According to the Delhi Fire Service, 15 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze. After hours of effort, firefighters controlled the fire at the four-storey building.

According to the Deputy Chief Fire Officer. MK Chattopadhyay, the fire was reported around 6.44 pm on Friday. "On reaching the spot, we saw that the entire building was on fire. It was difficult for us to create alternate access since the stairs were filled with goods," he said.

" There was a power failure because of the fire. One person got stuck in the lift as it stopped midway. We took him out and sent him to the hospital," he added.

According to fire officials, as soon as the fire was reported, there was chaos in the surrounding areas. The fire spread rapidly due to the clothes and other goods in the showroom. The firefighters immediately took charge and stopped the flames from spreading by using water cannons and foam. The surrounding area was cordoned off and the movement of people was stopped.

A First Information Report has been registered at Karol Bagh Police Station, and an investigation has been taken up, police added. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

