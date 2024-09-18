Karol Bagh House Collapse: 8 Rescued, Search On For More; Atishi Orders Aid

New Delhi: A two-storey building in Bapa Nagar in Delhi's Karol Bagh collapsed on Wednesday morning, leaving several occupants feared trapped under the debris. The incident occurred around 9.11 am, prompting an immediate response from the Delhi Fire Sevices, which dispatched five fire tenders to the scene.

Authorities said that emergency personnel, including members of the Delhi Police, have been working diligently to conduct rescue operations. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as locals gathered around, expressing concern for those believed to be trapped inside the collapsed structure.

Initial reports suggest that the building's collapse may have been exacerbated by recent heavy rainfall in the area, which has caused structural vulnerabilities in various buildings across the city.

DCP Central M Harsh Vardhan said that the information regarding the collapse was received at the Prasad Nagar Police station. While eight people have been successfully rescued, concerns remain that more occupants may still be trapped under the debris.

"The rescue efforts involve local police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Fire Services. No fatalities have been confirmed so far," DCP added.

In response to the incident, Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi has instructed the District Magistrate to provide all necessary assistance to the victims and their families. She expressed her condolences on social media, emphasising the need for immediate support for those injured and a thorough investigation into the causes of the collapse.

Atishi also urged the public to report any potential hazards related to building safety, highlighting the increased risk following the recent heavy rainfall in the region. In a post on X, Atishi reached out to the Municipal Corporation Mayor to discuss preventive measures and ensure the community's safety.

Earlier, another house wall collapsed in the Nabi Karim area resulting in one fatality and two serious injuries. On September 7, a similar tragedy occurred in Greater Noida, where a family of seven were buried under the debris, though all were rescued without loss of life.