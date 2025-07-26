ETV Bharat / state

Delhi’s Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital To Be Redeveloped

New Delhi: The central government has chalked out a plan to redevelop Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital in Delhi.

This has been done keeping in view that people from various states come to this Hospital which is affiliated to Lady Hardinge Medical College for treatment and also delivery of children. Due to a heavy crowd, the Hospital authorities have to accommodate twice the number of patients than its capacity but still a large number are deprived of admission.

The scenario is such that at times there are two patients accommodated on a single bed.

The Hospital has a footfall of more than 1000 patients in its outpatients department (OPD) daily.

Under the redevelopment plan, the new building will have state-of-art facilities. Director of Lady Hardinge Medical College Prof Sarita Beri said, “The central government has approved the demolition of the old building and construction of a new one. The new building will include two buildings of eight floors each.”