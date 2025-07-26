Delhi’s Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital To Be Redeveloped

New Delhi: The central government has chalked out a plan to redevelop Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital in Delhi.
This has been done keeping in view that people from various states come to this Hospital which is affiliated to Lady Hardinge Medical College for treatment and also delivery of children. Due to a heavy crowd, the Hospital authorities have to accommodate twice the number of patients than its capacity but still a large number are deprived of admission.
The scenario is such that at times there are two patients accommodated on a single bed.
The Hospital has a footfall of more than 1000 patients in its outpatients department (OPD) daily.
Under the redevelopment plan, the new building will have state-of-art facilities. Director of Lady Hardinge Medical College Prof Sarita Beri said, “The central government has approved the demolition of the old building and construction of a new one. The new building will include two buildings of eight floors each.”
Also, the number of beds will be increased from 403 to more than 800 taking the capacity to almost double. “This will greatly benefit the patients. We will be able to admit more patients and provide them better treatment,” she said while pointing out that earlier the redevelopment work of Shrimati Sucheta Kriplani Hospital has been completed under which three new buildings have been made operational.
Prof Beri said the central government has sanctioned Rs 496 crore for the new building of Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital.
The foundation stone of the new building is likely to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new building is expected to be completed in the next three years with new operation theatres and machines.
The old building is being vacated and the children admitted in Kalawati Hospital are being shifted to the old building of Sucheta Kriplani Hospital.
