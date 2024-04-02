Delhi Kachori Joint Mishap: Mercedes SUV Rams into Restaurant, Six Injured

New Delhi: Customers at a well-known restaurant in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate neighborhood had no idea that their weekend delight would turn into a nightmare before being attacked by a speeding car on Sunday, March 31.

As many as six people were hurt and five among them seriously injured when a Mercedes SUV crashed into Fateh Kachori on Sunday afternoon around 3 PM. According to authorities, a case has been filed against the driver in question.

The video of the incident, confirmed by the Delhi Police, is going viral on social media. In the video, customers can be seen standing outside the restaurant as a fast-moving vehicle crashes into the building, scattering people and tables and smashing into a wall.

The video shows terrified onlookers searching for the family members as the SUV reverses from the wall. There was also a man underneath the car, kneeling and looking for his spouse, as per the video. The SUV reverses from the wall, and individuals begin to check for their family members as the first shock wears off.

A middle-aged man and his wife visited the food joint, and they are shown in the center of the frame in the video. His helplessness is seen on camera when he is unable to identify his partner. He kneels at one point and begins to search beneath the automobile.

Police sources confirmed that the driver of the four-wheeler is a Noida-based lawyer named Parag Maini, aged 36. In a case of reckless driving, the suspected driver was taken into custody and the SUV was seized.

The driver was not intoxicated, according to the initial medical checkup; however, authorities stated that his blood samples had been taken for further investigation. When the accident took place, Maini's wife was also inside the vehicle.

According to authorities, those who were hurt have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and a probe has being initiated into the incident.

