Delhi: 16-Hour Water Supply Disruption In Multiple Sectors Of National Capital

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced a 16-hour water supply disruption in multiple sectors of the national capital on October 1 and October 2 because of maintenance work. The DJB released a statement where it said that the the water supply will be halted due to the major repair work, and residents of these areas should use water judiciously.

The board has advised citizens to store water in advance as the 1100 mm dia header line feeding to 1100 mm dia West Delhi Main and 1200 mm dia Pitampura Main inside plant premises of Water Treatment Plant Haiderpur Ph-l will be under repair.

The statement read: Water supply in the affected areas shall not be available or available at low pressure from the morning of October 1, 10 am to October 2, 2 am for 16 hours. However, the board has said that water tankers will be available on demand from the central control room.

Areas where water supply might be disrupted include Raja Garden, Ramesh Nagar, Khyal Rani Bagh, Tagore Garden, Tihar Village, Vishnu Garden, Subhash Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Ravi Nagar, Chandra Nagar Varun Niketan, Moti Nagar, Sharda Puri, Ravi Nagar Chandra Nagar and its surrounding areas.

Multiple reports of water supply disruptions in August in the national capital. Because of repairs at Chandrawal Water Works, located within the premises of the Dr Ambedkar National Memorial, Civil Lines, the Delhi Jal Board notified on September 20 that there would be a 12-hour water interruption in multiple regions.

Parts of the Cantonment areas, South Delhi, Old & New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East & West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and surrounding areas, Hindu Rao Hospital and surrounding locations, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjacent areas, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj, and NDMC regions were among the affected areas.