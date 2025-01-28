ETV Bharat / state

'Misleading', Delhi Jal Board CEO Rebukes Kejriwal's 'Poison In Yamuna' Claim

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board CEO Shilpa Shinde on Monday refuted AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's allegation that the Haryana government has released "poison" into the Yamuna River.

In a letter to Delhi chief secretary Dharmendra, Shinde called the allegations "factually incorrect, without basis, and misleading", while emphasising the potential harm caused by such claims to interstate relations and public confidence.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal accused the BJP-led Haryana government of contaminating the raw water reaching Delhi, likening it to "biological warfare" and suggesting it could lead to mass casualties in the capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi earlier held a press conference and accused Haryana of intentionally releasing industrial waste into the Yamuna. However, Shinde's letter clarified that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) regularly monitors water quality and adjusts the treatment processes accordingly.

"During winter, ammonia levels in the Yamuna naturally increase due to reduced flow and the mixing of untreated sewage or industrial waste upstream. DJB's water treatment plants are designed to handle ammonia levels up to 1 ppm and even higher concentrations, such as 6.5 ppm at present, through dilution with water from the Carrier Lined Channel and Delhi Sub-Branch," the letter said.