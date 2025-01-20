ETV Bharat / state

Two Dead, One Hospitalised After Inhaling Toxic Fumes From Coal Brazier In Delhi

New Delhi: Two men died and another was hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas from a coal brazier that they left burning in their office in Delhi's Mundka area, police said on Sunday.

The three were using a coal angithi for warmth inside a room that they had bolted from the inside and slept off, leading to the accumulation of deadly carbon monoxide fumes, a police officer said. The incident came to light when Pawan, a co-worker from Haryana, alerted the police.

Police said Rajesh, a resident of Ladpur village in Delhi and Rajender Singh, from Araji Jadaupur in Uttar Pradesh, both 44 years old, along with their co-worker Mukesh Pandey (26), from Ravidass Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, were found unconscious.