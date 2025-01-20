ETV Bharat / state

Two Dead, One Hospitalised After Inhaling Toxic Fumes From Coal Brazier In Delhi

Two were killed and one hospitalised after inhaling a toxic gas from a coal angithi which they bolted inside a room and slept off.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 7:08 AM IST

New Delhi: Two men died and another was hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas from a coal brazier that they left burning in their office in Delhi's Mundka area, police said on Sunday.

The three were using a coal angithi for warmth inside a room that they had bolted from the inside and slept off, leading to the accumulation of deadly carbon monoxide fumes, a police officer said. The incident came to light when Pawan, a co-worker from Haryana, alerted the police.

Police said Rajesh, a resident of Ladpur village in Delhi and Rajender Singh, from Araji Jadaupur in Uttar Pradesh, both 44 years old, along with their co-worker Mukesh Pandey (26), from Ravidass Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, were found unconscious.

Rajesh and Rajender were declared dead at the spot while while Mukesh, who was found unconscious, was taken to Mangolpuri Hospital and is undergoing treatment, officials said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that suffocation caused by toxic fumes from the coal heater led to the deaths. The lack of ventilation in the room exacerbated the situation, according to police. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police said.

