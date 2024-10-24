ETV Bharat / state

Delhi-Howrah Trains On Down Line Halted For 3 Hours Due To Breakage Of OHE Wire

After the incident, the driver informed the control room at Prayagraj, alerting officers from the Traction Distribution Department who rushed to the the spot and initiated investigation and repair work. ( ETV Bharat )

Mirzapur: Train movement and rail operation on the down line of the Delhi-Howrah route was disrupted for about three and a half hours due to the breakage of OHE wire near the Dagmagpur Railway Station in Mirzapur on Wednesday evening.

The 12816 Nandan Kanan Express was passing near Dagmagpur at around 7.10 am when the pantograph of the train got damaged and broke after getting stuck in the OHE wire, bringing all railway operations to a complete halt. Passengers had to face immense difficulties due to this technical glitch, they complained.

As the train stopped because of the glitch, the driver informed the control room at Prayagraj, alerting officers from the Traction Distribution Department who rushed to the the spot and initiated investigation and repair work.

The Traction Distribution Department (TRD) is a branch of the Electrical Department in Indian Railways that maintains the department's assets. TRD staff are responsible for maintenance and crisis management.