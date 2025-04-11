Noida: Goons Beat Up Hotel Owner, Staff For Not Serving Shahi Paneer; One Arrested

New Delhi/Noida: In Hoshiyarpur village located in the Thana 49 area of ​​Noida, miscreants allegedly beat up the hotel operator and employees for not providing Shahi Paneer Sabzi. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the hotel, the video of which is going viral on social media. Police say that the dispute happened over the money for the food, in which one accused has been arrested, and action is being taken against others.

The incident reportedly took place at night on 9th April. The hotel, where the attack took place, is located in Hoshiyarpur's lane number 5. Hotel operator Mohan Shah said that he has been running the hotel for the last 6-7 years. The boys who beat me came to the hotel late at night when we were having dinner, he said. "When those boys asked for Shahi Paneer, I told them that the hotel was closed. Then they started abusing and beating me and threatened to kill me," he said.

The two accused boys have been eating free food in the past as well by intimidating the operators of the food outlets in this manner, he said, adding that, after this incident, he and his staff are very scared.

Kotwali in-charge of Thana 49 Anuj Saini said that the incident happened on the 9th of April, in which there was a dispute over some money transaction. The police took immediate action and arrested one of the accused Ravi Yadav and took legal action. Other necessary action is also being taken. The investigation of the case is going on keeping all aspects in mind, the police said.