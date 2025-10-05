ETV Bharat / state

Delhi History-Sheeter Appears In Undergarments, Smoking And Drinking During Virtual Court Hearing

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a history-sheeter in Delhi disrupted court proceedings being held via video conferencing by appearing in his undergarments while drinking and smoking, police said. Police have arrested the accused, who has over 20 criminal cases registered against him.

The incident is said to have taken place on September 16 and 17. According to PTI, a case was registered on September 22 following a complaint by the court record keeper, Anshul Singhal, Tis Hazari Courts. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Raja Banthia said in a statement that the complainant alleged that the accused joined the court's video conferencing sessions using the name “Akib Akhlak”, appearing in his undergarments while smoking and consuming alcohol.