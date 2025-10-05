Delhi History-Sheeter Appears In Undergarments, Smoking And Drinking During Virtual Court Hearing
According to the police, the accused appeared in the virtual hearing impersonating as 'Akib Akhlak' and repeatedly drank and smoked throughout the hearing.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 4:41 PM IST
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a history-sheeter in Delhi disrupted court proceedings being held via video conferencing by appearing in his undergarments while drinking and smoking, police said. Police have arrested the accused, who has over 20 criminal cases registered against him.
The incident is said to have taken place on September 16 and 17. According to PTI, a case was registered on September 22 following a complaint by the court record keeper, Anshul Singhal, Tis Hazari Courts. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Raja Banthia said in a statement that the complainant alleged that the accused joined the court's video conferencing sessions using the name “Akib Akhlak”, appearing in his undergarments while smoking and consuming alcohol.
Police have identified the accused as 32-year-old Mohammad Imran, a history-sheeter. According to police records, he has over 20 criminal cases registered against him. He repeatedly drank alcohol and smoked cigarettes throughout the proceedings which infuriated the court as it directed the police to take immediate action against him.
Following the court's order, the Dayalpur Cyber Police Station arrested the accused. A mobile phone, SIM card, and router were recovered from him.
The technical investigation of the video conferencing link has been handed over to the Cyber Cell. (With inputs from agencies)
