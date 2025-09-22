ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Seeks Varsity Reply After Plea Alleges EVM Tampering In DUSU Polls

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the chief election officer of Delhi University Students' Union on a plea challenging the result of the recently held DUSU polls in the capital.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued notice to DU and others on the petition filed by outgoing DUSU president Ronak Khatri, who has challenged the result for the president's post and alleged EVM tampering. The court posted the matter for December 16 on his petition, alleging EVM tampering.

The petition has sought a direction to the poll body to ensure free and fair DUSU elections, and to quash the recent voting, claiming the election held on September 18 was "vitiated" on account of tampering with the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

It claimed EVMs were found to be deliberately tampered with blue ink markings against the name of the ABVP presidential candidate, Aryan Mann, to influence voters, "thereby undermining the neutrality, transparency, and legitimacy of the electoral process".