ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Seeks Status Report From Govt On Advocate Protection Act

A bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula has summoned the Centre and the Delhi government over the steps taken to implement the act.

A view of Delhi High Court
A view of Delhi High Court (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 39 minutes ago

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has summoned a status report from the Delhi government regarding the Advocate Protection Act in Delhi. In a recent order, a bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula has directed the Delhi government to file a status report and inform about the steps taken so far in this regard. According to the High Court, the next hearing of the case will be held on December 16.

The High Court had issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi government on April 12, 2023 while hearing the demand for implementation of the Advocate Act in Delhi. The petition has been filed by lawyers Deepa Joseph and Alpha Faris Dayal. During the hearing, advocate KC Mittal on behalf of the Delhi Bar Council (BCD) said that the Delhi Bar Council and the Coordination Committee of Bar Associations of All District Courts are in the process of drafting the Advocate Protection Bill.


Court directions over BCD's argument

During the hearing, the BCD said that the Delhi Bar Council and Coordination Committee are in consultation with senior government officials including Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Law Secretary. After hearing BCD's argument, the court directed BCD and Coordination Committee to file a status report in this regard.


Increase in incidents of violence in courts

The petition states that an increase in incidents of violence has been recorded in various district courts of Delhi. The petition mentions the murder of lawyer Virendra Kumar Narwal in Dwarka recently. The petition also mentions the High Court taking suo motu cognizance regarding the security of courts in 2021.

Read more:

  1. Delhi High Court Transfers Over 200 Judicial Officers
  2. Delhi HC Asks Centre To File Report On Issue Of Deepfakes

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has summoned a status report from the Delhi government regarding the Advocate Protection Act in Delhi. In a recent order, a bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula has directed the Delhi government to file a status report and inform about the steps taken so far in this regard. According to the High Court, the next hearing of the case will be held on December 16.

The High Court had issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi government on April 12, 2023 while hearing the demand for implementation of the Advocate Act in Delhi. The petition has been filed by lawyers Deepa Joseph and Alpha Faris Dayal. During the hearing, advocate KC Mittal on behalf of the Delhi Bar Council (BCD) said that the Delhi Bar Council and the Coordination Committee of Bar Associations of All District Courts are in the process of drafting the Advocate Protection Bill.


Court directions over BCD's argument

During the hearing, the BCD said that the Delhi Bar Council and Coordination Committee are in consultation with senior government officials including Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Law Secretary. After hearing BCD's argument, the court directed BCD and Coordination Committee to file a status report in this regard.


Increase in incidents of violence in courts

The petition states that an increase in incidents of violence has been recorded in various district courts of Delhi. The petition mentions the murder of lawyer Virendra Kumar Narwal in Dwarka recently. The petition also mentions the High Court taking suo motu cognizance regarding the security of courts in 2021.

Read more:

  1. Delhi High Court Transfers Over 200 Judicial Officers
  2. Delhi HC Asks Centre To File Report On Issue Of Deepfakes

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ADVOCATE PROTECTION ACTDELHI GOVT ON ADVOCATE PROTECTIONDELHI HIGH COURTDELHI HIGH COURT ADVOCATE ACT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.