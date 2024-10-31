Delhi High Court Seeks Status Report From Govt On Advocate Protection Act

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has summoned a status report from the Delhi government regarding the Advocate Protection Act in Delhi. In a recent order, a bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula has directed the Delhi government to file a status report and inform about the steps taken so far in this regard. According to the High Court, the next hearing of the case will be held on December 16.

The High Court had issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi government on April 12, 2023 while hearing the demand for implementation of the Advocate Act in Delhi. The petition has been filed by lawyers Deepa Joseph and Alpha Faris Dayal. During the hearing, advocate KC Mittal on behalf of the Delhi Bar Council (BCD) said that the Delhi Bar Council and the Coordination Committee of Bar Associations of All District Courts are in the process of drafting the Advocate Protection Bill.



Court directions over BCD's argument

During the hearing, the BCD said that the Delhi Bar Council and Coordination Committee are in consultation with senior government officials including Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Law Secretary. After hearing BCD's argument, the court directed BCD and Coordination Committee to file a status report in this regard.



Increase in incidents of violence in courts

The petition states that an increase in incidents of violence has been recorded in various district courts of Delhi. The petition mentions the murder of lawyer Virendra Kumar Narwal in Dwarka recently. The petition also mentions the High Court taking suo motu cognizance regarding the security of courts in 2021.