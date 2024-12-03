Delhi High Court Seeks CBI's Reply On Kuldeep Sengar's Request For Sentence Suspension

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court sought the reply of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the plea to suspend the sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on health grounds. The case involves the custodial death of the father of Unnao rape victim. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, presiding over the case, scheduled the next hearing for January 13, 2025.

The court directed the jail authorities to submit a report on Sengar's health condition. During the proceedings, the CBI's lawyer informed the court that a similar petition to suspend Sengar's sentence had been rejected by the High Court in June. However, Sengar's counsel clarified that the current request is based solely on his health issues, not on any other grounds.

Sengar's lawyer also raised concerns about the long delay in the hearing of his challenge to the trial court's order. The petition for sentence suspension highlights that Sengar has been in jail since his conviction.

Sengar was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Tis Hazari Court on December 16, 2019, in connection with the murder of the rape victim's father in custody. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on him. The case related to the brutal beating of the victim's father by Sengar's brother, Atul Singh, and others, which led to his death on April 9, 2018, in judicial custody.