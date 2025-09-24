Delhi High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Use Of EVMs In Elections
The court said a similar petition has already been rejected by the Supreme Court and the current plea does not hold any merit.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition that challenged the use of EVMs in elections.
A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay said the Supreme Court has already pronounced its final verdict on the matter. The Supreme Court had rejected a similar petition which was also discarded by the Delhi High Court earlier, the bench said.
The petition, filed by Upendra Nath Dalai, challenged the use of EVMs in elections. The petition demanded that all elections be conducted through ballot paper. During the hearing, ASG Chetan Sharma, appearing on behalf of the Central government, said a similar petition has already been rejected by the apex court and does not deserve any merit.
The High Court reprimanded the petitioner for making baseless allegations. The court said the petitioner cannot be allowed to waste its time with such petitions. The bench told the petitioner that he should have read the orders of the apex court.
Despite the advice of the court, the petitioner persisted following which orders were issued to dismiss the petition.
On November 26, 2024, the Supreme Court had rejected a petition demanding voting by ballot paper instead of EVM. Justice Vikram Nath said when leaders like Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy lose elections, they say that the EVMs have been tampered with, but when they win, they remain silent.
