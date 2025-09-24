ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Use Of EVMs In Elections

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition that challenged the use of EVMs in elections.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay said the Supreme Court has already pronounced its final verdict on the matter. The Supreme Court had rejected a similar petition which was also discarded by the Delhi High Court earlier, the bench said.

The petition, filed by Upendra Nath Dalai, challenged the use of EVMs in elections. The petition demanded that all elections be conducted through ballot paper. During the hearing, ASG Chetan Sharma, appearing on behalf of the Central government, said a similar petition has already been rejected by the apex court and does not deserve any merit.