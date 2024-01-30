Loading...

Delhi HC Refuses to Grant Relief to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

Updated : Jan 30, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant immediate relief to Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan against the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate and listed the matter for hearing on Thursday in the Delhi Wakf Board money laundering case.

Amanatullah Khan had challenged the summons issued to him by the ED to appear in person. He was summoned by the ED to appear before it on Tuesday. Counsel for the ED sought adjournment. Thereafter the matter adjourned till Thursday.

