Delhi High Court Refuses To Entertain PIL To Remove Graves Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhatt From Tihar Jail Premises

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to remove the graves of terrorists Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhatt from Tihar Jail premises here. The two terrorists were sentenced to death and executed in Tihar Jail. Sensing the high court’s indication, the petitioners’ counsel urged the court to allow him to withdraw the petition and re-file it with certain data.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela permitted the petitioners to withdraw the PIL and treated it “dismissed as withdrawn”.

“For approaching the court for a relief in a PIL, you have to show us violation of constitutional rights, fundamental rights or statutory rights. No law or rule prohibits cremation or burial inside the jail premises,” the bench said.

The PIL also sought directions to the authorities concerned to relocate the mortal remains, if necessary, to a secret location to prevent “glorification of terrorism” and misuse of jail premises.

The plea filed by Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh and one Jitendra Singh claimed the construction and continued existence of these graves inside a state-controlled prison was “illegal, unconstitutional, and against public interest”.

Advocate Varun Kumar Sinha, representing the petitioners, claimed that presence of these graves has turned the central jail, Tihar, into a site of “radical pilgrimage” where extremist elements gather to venerate convicted terrorists.

“This not only undermines national security and public order, but also sanctifies terrorism in direct contravention of the principles of secularism and rule of law under the Constitution of India,” he argued.