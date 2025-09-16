ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Raps Centre For Delaying Decision In Allotting Bungalow To Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Centre for delaying its decision in allotting a residential accommodation to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital. Justice Sachin Datta observed the government's approach resembled a "free system for all" and it could not selectively decide as to who got a house.

The judge asked the Centre to submit by September 18 records outlining the policy governing the allotment of houses from the general pool of residential accommodation and the current waiting list.

The court was hearing AAP's plea seeking directions to the Centre to allot a residential accommodation to Kejriwal in Delhi. Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing AAP, said though the government counsel had previously sought time to seek instructions on the party's proposal to allot the bungalow at 35 Lodhi Estate to Kejriwal, it was allotted to someone else.

The bungalow was vacated by BSP supremo Mayawati in May this year. Later, the central government's counsel repeatedly sought passovers citing unavailability of the Additional Solicitor General (ASG), Mehra said.

He contended that on the last two dates of the hearing, the Centre continued to delay the matter in the court and went ahead to allot the bungalow to someone else. ASG Chetan Sharma admitted that bungalow 35 Lodhi Estate was allotted to a minister of state (MoS) and urged the court to grant some time to return with the details of the allotment.

Sharma said a political party could not demand allocation of a particular bungalow, highlighting a "long waiting list" for government accommodations. Kejriwal, he said, would be allotted an accommodation "as and when it becomes possible". The high court also asked the Centre to inform the specific date when 35 Lodhi Estate was allotted to the MoS.

"It is completely unacceptable, you have allotted 35 Lodhi Estate, while you seek passovers. You are not interested in this matter. Last time, the same thing happened. Previous day also. There was a clear direction for records. The waiting list cannot deter allotment. It has never deterred in the past," the judge said.