Delhi High Court Rejects PIL Seeking 'Extraordinary Interim Bail' For Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has rejected a PIL seeking direction to grant “extraordinary interim bail” to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in all criminal cases. The Delhi High Court, while rejecting the petition, also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the petitioner. The court said that the court cannot grant extraordinary interim bail in a pending criminal case.

Passing the order, a bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice said that this court cannot grant extraordinary interim bail in a pending criminal case initiated against a person holding a high position. The court said that someone is in custody on the basis of a judicial order of the court. The challenge is currently in the Supreme Court, they are taking steps and using remedies. Law is equal for all, the court observed.

"This court is of the view that the petitioner's claim of being custodian of people is devoid of any basis... The petitioner holds no power of attorney on behalf of the Arvind Kejriwal to furnish any personal bond. In the present case, Kejriwal has the means and wherewithal to file the case and proceedings which he has done before this court as well as apex court. Consequently, this court is of the view that no relaxation of the concept of locus standi is called for," the court said.

"This court is of the view that the present petition is not maintainable as Arvind Kejriwal is in judicial custody in pursuance to the judicial orders which have not been challenged in the present petition. Further, this court in writ jurisdiction cannot grant extraordinary interim bail in a pending criminal case initiated against a person holding high office," it observed.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday listed for hearing on May 15 a petition of Kejriwal challenging the summons by the ED to the Delhi CM in connection with the probe into the alleged money laundering case linked to the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy case.