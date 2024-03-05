Delhi High Court Grants 6-Hour Parole to Gangster Yogesh alias Tunda For his Marriage

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 17 minutes ago

Delhi High Court

A bench of Justice Amit Mahajan has granted the six-hour parole to Yogesh alias Tunda for his marriage. Tunda is one of the six accused in the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuria in Tihar Jail on 2 May 2023.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday March 5 granted six hours of custodial parole to Yogesh alias Tunda, accused in the murder case of gangster Tillu Tajpuria in Tihar Jail, for his marriage.

A bench of Justice Amit Mahajan while hearing Tunda's petition granted the parole to Tunda for his marriage while rejecting the objections by the Additional Public Prosecutor for his release.

Tunda had filed a petition before the Delhi High Court on February 21 through his advocates Virender Mual and Deepak Kumar while challenging the trial court's decision.

On January 25, the Patiala House Court had rejected Tunda's demand to be released on parole for his marriage. Special Judge Chander Jeet Singh had said that the right to procreate is not absolute. During the hearing, lawyer Virender Mual, appearing on behalf of Tunda, had sought permission to release Tunda on six-hour parole for marriage.

He had also sought interim bail for marital customs and conjugal rights after marriage.

The charge sheet was filed by Delhi Police on 3 August 2023 in the case of Tillu Tajpuria murder in Tihar Jail. Besides, digital evidence has also been submitted in the court. Delhi Police has named six accused in the case. Apart from Tunda, they include Deepak alias Teetar, Riyaz Khan alias Sonu, Rajesh alias Karambir, Vinod alias Chavanni and Atul Rehman Khan.

Tillu was murdered in Tihar Jail on 2 May 2023. In the purported CCTV footage of the incident, six people were seen attacking Tillu multiple times. It is said that members of Tillu gang were involved in the murder of gangster Jitendra Gogi in Rohini court room on 24 September 2021.

TAGGED:

Tillu Tajpuria murder caseGangster Tillu Tajpuria MurderDelhi PoliceGangster Tillu TajpuriaDelhi High Court

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.