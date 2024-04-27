Delhi HC Asks DGCA to De-register 54 Go Flight Aircraft in 5 Working Days

New Delhi: Delhi High Court has directed the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to de-register all 54 aircraft leased to crisis-hit airline Go First within five days.

The court on Friday asked DGCA to take immediate action to process the applications of the lessors of Go First. This means, the 54 aircraft of the lessors will have to be given back by the airline. The court has stressed on completing the process within five working days.

The lessors will be responsible for the maintenance tasks till the de-registration of the aircraft. The court has directed DGCA, Airport Authority of India (AAI) and its authorised representatives to assist the petitioner lessors and allow them access to the airports.

The court said that lessors are allowed to export aircraft under the applicable rules and laws. The lessors had earlier told the court that DGCA's refusal to cancel the registration was "illegitimate". The Go First had suspended its services from May 3, 2023.

Delhi High Court has given permission to the companies giving aircraft on rent to Go First to take back their aircraft. Go First has about 54 aircraft of foreign companies including Dubai Aerospace Enterprises Capital, ACG Aircraft and others.

While applying for bankruptcy process in May last year, Go First had held the aircraft rental companies responsible for this. The government had made changes in the bankruptcy laws in October the same year. In this, permission was given to freeze any property of aircraft rental companies during the bankruptcy process.