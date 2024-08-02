ETV Bharat / state

Maliwal Assault Case: HC to Pass Order on Bibhav Kumar's Plea

By PTI

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

The Delhi High Court is set to deliver a verdict on a plea by Bibhav Kumar, an aide to CM Arvind Kejriwal, challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal. Kumar's counsel argued that his arrest was illegal due to delays stating no procedural errors were made. Kumar, currently in judicial custody faces charges including criminal intimidation and assault on May 31 at Kejriwal's residence.

Bibhav Kumar and Swati Maliwal (ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is scheduled to pass an order later in the day on a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna will pronounce the order at 2:30 pm, according to the cause list uploaded on the court's website.

Contending that his arrest was illegal, Kumar's counsel had said there was a delay in lodging the FIR and he was arrested on May 18, the day he gave an application to the police to voluntarily join the investigation. The plea was opposed by the police, which had submitted that Kumar was not arrested "in haste" and that it had not faulted in any manner.

The court reserved the order on Kumar's plea on July 8 after hearing arguments on behalf of both sides. Kumar, currently in judicial custody, allegedly assaulted Maliwal at Kejriwal's official residence on May 13. He was arrested on May 18.

The FIR against Kumar was registered on May 16 under Indian Penal Code provisions related to criminal intimidation, destruction of evidence, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide. His bail plea was earlier dismissed by the trial court and the high court and is pending before the Supreme Court.

TAGGED:

SWATI MALIWAL ASSAULT CASEBIBHAV KUMAR SWATI MALIWALDELHI HC ON BIBHAV KUMAR PLEA

