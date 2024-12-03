Delhi High Court Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To Human Rights Activist Nadeem Khan

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to Nadeem Khan, a human rights activist. While issuing a notice to the Delhi Police, Justice Jasmeet Singh directed police to submit their response. The next hearing is scheduled for December 6. The court also instructed Khan to cooperate with the investigation and prohibited him from leaving the country without prior approval from the investigating officer.

Arguments in Court

Representing Khan, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that, “The FIR does not disclose any cognizable offense.” However, the Delhi Police contended that they have “sufficient evidence of Khan inciting violence.” Delhi Police claimed that “Khan’s actions were aimed at disturbing public peace and harmony.”

Justice Singh remarked, “We live in a democratic country. Our nation’s harmony is not so fragile that it can be disrupted by a mere exhibition or video.”

Charges Against Nadeem Khan

Accusing of criminal conspiracy to incite enmity between communities, the Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Nadeem Khan. National secretary of the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), Khan had petitioned in court to quash the FIR.

According to the FIR, the police were alerted by intelligence sources about a potentially inflammatory video uploaded on social media on November 21, titled “Records of Hindustan in Modi Government.” Uploaded via YouTube channel - Akram Official 50 - allegedly contained “content that could incite local unrest.”

Video Allegations

The FIR states that the video shows a man at an exhibition stall discussing incidents involving victims such as Nadeem, Akhlaq, Rohith Vemula and Pehlu Khan while pointing towards a banner. The FIR mentions that the man also referred to the 2020 Shaheen Bagh protests, the Delhi riots and alleged targeting of a specific community. The Delhi Police claim that the individual in the video is Nadeem Khan.