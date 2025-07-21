ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Gets Six New Judges, Total Strength Rises To 40

The judges were administered oath of office by the Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice DK Upadhyay on Monday morning.

A view of Delhi High Court
A view of Delhi High Court (File)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 21, 2025 at 12:10 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Six new judges on Monday took oath of office at the Delhi High Court taking the total strength to 40.

The six judges were sworn in by the Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice DK Upadhyay at a ceremony held on the High Court premises. The judges who were sworn in as High Court judges by the Chief Justice include Justice V Kameshwar Rao, Justice Arun Monga, Justice Anil Khetrapal, Justice Omprakash Shukla, Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Nitin Vasudev Sambre.

Of the new judges, Justice Chaudhary took oath in Hindi while the other five judges took oath in English.

Justice Sambre earlier served in the Bombay High Court, while Justices Chaudhary and Shukla were in the Allahabad High Court. Justice Kshetarpal was in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Justice Monga was in the Rajasthan High Court. Justice Rao has been repatriated to Delhi from the Karnataka High Court.

The swearing in of the new judges comes after the Delhi High Court’s senior-most judge, Justice Vibhu Bakhru was bid farewell on July 16 on his elevation as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

President Draupadi Murmu had ordered the appointment of these judges on July 15. With the appointment of these six judges, the total number of judges in Delhi High Court will now be 40. The sanctioned strength of the Delhi High Court is 60. (With agency inputs)

Read More:

  1. Delhi HC Quashes FIRs Against 70 Persons Accused Of Sheltering Tablighi Jamaat Attendees During Covid Lockdown
  2. How Could School Run Without Class Rooms?, Asks Delhi HC

New Delhi: Six new judges on Monday took oath of office at the Delhi High Court taking the total strength to 40.

The six judges were sworn in by the Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice DK Upadhyay at a ceremony held on the High Court premises. The judges who were sworn in as High Court judges by the Chief Justice include Justice V Kameshwar Rao, Justice Arun Monga, Justice Anil Khetrapal, Justice Omprakash Shukla, Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Nitin Vasudev Sambre.

Of the new judges, Justice Chaudhary took oath in Hindi while the other five judges took oath in English.

Justice Sambre earlier served in the Bombay High Court, while Justices Chaudhary and Shukla were in the Allahabad High Court. Justice Kshetarpal was in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Justice Monga was in the Rajasthan High Court. Justice Rao has been repatriated to Delhi from the Karnataka High Court.

The swearing in of the new judges comes after the Delhi High Court’s senior-most judge, Justice Vibhu Bakhru was bid farewell on July 16 on his elevation as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

President Draupadi Murmu had ordered the appointment of these judges on July 15. With the appointment of these six judges, the total number of judges in Delhi High Court will now be 40. The sanctioned strength of the Delhi High Court is 60. (With agency inputs)

Read More:

  1. Delhi HC Quashes FIRs Against 70 Persons Accused Of Sheltering Tablighi Jamaat Attendees During Covid Lockdown
  2. How Could School Run Without Class Rooms?, Asks Delhi HC

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI HIGH COURT NEW JUDGESDELHI HIGH COURTDELHIDELHI HIGH COURT JUDGES

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism

Exclusive | CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Self-navigating Boat With UK Patent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.