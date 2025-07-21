Delhi High Court Gets Six New Judges, Total Strength Rises To 40

New Delhi: Six new judges on Monday took oath of office at the Delhi High Court taking the total strength to 40.

The six judges were sworn in by the Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice DK Upadhyay at a ceremony held on the High Court premises. The judges who were sworn in as High Court judges by the Chief Justice include Justice V Kameshwar Rao, Justice Arun Monga, Justice Anil Khetrapal, Justice Omprakash Shukla, Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Nitin Vasudev Sambre.

Of the new judges, Justice Chaudhary took oath in Hindi while the other five judges took oath in English.

Justice Sambre earlier served in the Bombay High Court, while Justices Chaudhary and Shukla were in the Allahabad High Court. Justice Kshetarpal was in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Justice Monga was in the Rajasthan High Court. Justice Rao has been repatriated to Delhi from the Karnataka High Court.

The swearing in of the new judges comes after the Delhi High Court’s senior-most judge, Justice Vibhu Bakhru was bid farewell on July 16 on his elevation as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

President Draupadi Murmu had ordered the appointment of these judges on July 15. With the appointment of these six judges, the total number of judges in Delhi High Court will now be 40. The sanctioned strength of the Delhi High Court is 60. (With agency inputs)