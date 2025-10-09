ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Orders EC To Allot A Common Symbol To All India Jan Sangh For Bihar Elections

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allot a common symbol to the All India Jan Sangh (AIJS) for the Bihar Assembly elections.

The 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in two phases — November 6 and 11, 2025. The counting of votes will be on November 14, 2025. The previous assembly elections were held in 2020.

The court, in response to the AIJS' request, issued a notice to the ECI during its October 6 hearing and directed AIJS to file the necessary application for a common symbol. Once submitted, the ECI will allot the AIJS a symbol for the Bihar Assembly elections.