Delhi High Court Orders EC To Allot A Common Symbol To All India Jan Sangh For Bihar Elections
The court has directed the All India Jan Sangh to file a necessary application for a common symbol before the ECI.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allot a common symbol to the All India Jan Sangh (AIJS) for the Bihar Assembly elections.
The 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in two phases — November 6 and 11, 2025. The counting of votes will be on November 14, 2025. The previous assembly elections were held in 2020.
The court, in response to the AIJS' request, issued a notice to the ECI during its October 6 hearing and directed AIJS to file the necessary application for a common symbol. Once submitted, the ECI will allot the AIJS a symbol for the Bihar Assembly elections.
AIJS informed the court that the ECI had rejected its request for a symbol due to internal party disputes, specifically the suspension of Sameer Singh Chandel. The party clarified that the suspension was unrelated to election participation, had been resolved internally, and should not affect symbol allocation.
AIJS said their party has been unrecognised since 1989. In the petition, AIJS claimed roots in the Bharatiya Jan Sangh. On June 2, AIJS wrote to the ECI asking for an election symbol as a political party.
The petition stated that the All India Jan Sangh has the constitutional right to contest elections. Not granting an election symbol would violate this right, especially since the Bihar elections have been announced.
Read More
Government Job For Every Household In Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav
BJP Sends Nityanand Rai To Calm Chirag Paswan Amid Seat-Sharing Row