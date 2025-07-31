Delhi High Court Again Dismisses Turkish Company Celebi's Plea Against Revocation Of Security Clearance

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday again dismissed a plea by Turkey-based company Celebi Ground Handling India Pvt Ltd against the Centre's decision to revoke its security clearance.

"The petition in this matter is dismissed," Justice Tejas Karia said on Thursday, adding that similar petitions have been dismissed earlier as well.

Another bench of the high court on July 7 dismissed the pleas of Turkey-based companies - Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd - challenging the cancellation of their security clearance by aviation regulator Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) on May 15. BCAS had revoked the security clearance days after Turkey supported Pakistan and condemned India's attacks on terror camps in the neighbouring country under 'Operation Sindoor' on the intervening night of May 6-7. The precision strikes targeting nine terror networks inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir were launched to avenge April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local horse rider were killed.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Celebi, had said that they were neither given notice nor heard while revoking the security clearance. Mukul Rohatgi had cited Rule 12 of the Aircraft Security Rules and said that the Central Government had violated the principle of natural justice.

Under this rule, the Director General of Civil Aviation suspends the security clearance and hears the side of the concerned company. If the Director General feels that there is a threat to national security, then he can cancel the security clearance. He had also said that according to the Aircraft Security Rules, it was necessary to know the side of the concerned company.