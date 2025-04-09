Delhi HC Reserves Order On Karti Chidambaram Plea To Defer Money Laundering Charges

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its decision on a petition filed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram challenging the trial court's order to take cognizance of the chargesheet in money laundering cases related to the Aircel-Maxis and Chinese visa scams.

Justice Ravindra Dudeja's bench reserved the decision after hearing the arguments of all the parties.

On March 23, 2022, the Rouse Avenue Court had granted regular bail to Karti Chidambaram and his father and former Union Minister P Chidambaram in both the cases.

Prior to this, on November 27, 2021, the court had taken cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the CBI and the ED against the accused. Apart from P. Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram, ED named M/s Padma Bhaskar Raman, M/s Advantages Strategic Consulting Private Limited and M/s Chase Management Services Private Limited as accused in its case.

In the Chinese visa case, where it was alleged that bribes were taken from Chinese nationals, the lawyer appearing on behalf of Karti Chidambaram said necessary permission has not been taken to prosecute the accused so any legal action is meaningless. In this case, the Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Karti Chidambaram on June 6, 2024.

On March 19, 2024, the court took cognizance of ED's chargesheet against Karti Chidambaram, his former chartered accountant S Bhaskar Raman, Padam Dugar, Dugar Housing Limited, Vikas Makharia, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited and Mansoor Siddiqui.