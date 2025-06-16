Delhi HC Reserves Decision On Demolition Of Unauthorized Constructions At Batla House

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has reserved its decision on petitions seeking stay on an order to demolish unauthorized constructions oat Batla House in Okhla.

A vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia reserved the decision after hearing the arguments of both the parties. Earlier on June 11, a vacation bench headed by Justice Girish Kathpalia had refused to stay the order to demolish the unauthorized constructions at Batla House.

The court had said that passing a general order on a public interest petition could be harmful for private parties. It had asked all the parties whic had been filed the demolition notice to file a petition within three days.

During the hearing, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA( had said that ​Batla House comes under the PM-Uday scheme. DDA had said that Batla House is spread over 43 bigha land in Khasra number 279, out of which nine bigha has been illegally occupied.

On this, senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing on behalf of the petitioner and Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan, had questioned why the rest of the land was not a part of PM-UDAY.

On May 30, the High Court had stayed bulldozer action against the residents of 115 properties of Khijar Baba Colony of Batla House till the next hearing. Justice Sachin Dutta's bench had issued a notice to the Irrigation department of Uttar Pradesh and sought a reply. Earlier, the High Court had ordered removal of slums from Madrasi Camp in Jangpura.