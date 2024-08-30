ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Rejects Interim Bail Plea Of PFI Chairman Oma Salam

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected an interim bail plea of ​​Oma Salam, chairman of banned Popular Front of India (PFI), who had sought relief following his daughter's death.

The plea stated that Salam wants to spend a few days with his grieving family after the death of his daughter. A bench headed by Justice Pratibha Singh rejected the plea on the ground that Salam is an influential person and if he is released on interim bail, he can influence the witnesses.

Salam had filed an interim bail plea in the first trial court of the High Court. After the trial court rejected the plea, he knocked the doors of the Delhi High Court.

Salam was arrested in 2022 when the Central government launched a massive campaign against PFI. On September 28, 2025, the Centre had banned PFI and its affiliate organisations for five years under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).