Delhi HC Rejects Interim Bail Plea Of PFI Chairman Oma Salam

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 30, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

PFI chairman Oma Salam, arrested under UAPA in 2022, had moved Delhi High Court for bail after his daughter's death, saying he wanted to be with his grieving family. The court, however, rejected his plea for interim bail on the ground that he is an influential person and can influence witnesses after being released.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected an interim bail plea of ​​Oma Salam, chairman of banned Popular Front of India (PFI), who had sought relief following his daughter's death.

The plea stated that Salam wants to spend a few days with his grieving family after the death of his daughter. A bench headed by Justice Pratibha Singh rejected the plea on the ground that Salam is an influential person and if he is released on interim bail, he can influence the witnesses.

Salam had filed an interim bail plea in the first trial court of the High Court. After the trial court rejected the plea, he knocked the doors of the Delhi High Court.

Salam was arrested in 2022 when the Central government launched a massive campaign against PFI. On September 28, 2025, the Centre had banned PFI and its affiliate organisations for five years under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Centre had also banned PFI's affiliate organisations, Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AICC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

The NIA had arrested many PFI members by conducting raids in several states while the Delhi Police arrested more than 30 PFI members by conducting raids in around 50 areas.

