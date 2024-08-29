Delhi HC Rejects Brij Bhushan Singh's Plea To Dismiss Sexual Harassment Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has declined to provide any relief to former BJP MP and ex-president of Wresting Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Singh had filed a petition to quash the FIR and trial court charges registered against him in a case of sexual harassment of women wrestlers. Rejecting Singh's plea to dismiss the case, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna's bench said that the trial is underway but the petitioner now wants to end it.
The court pointed out that the trial has already started and the charges framed. The petitioner wants to end it in an indirect manner, it stated. The next hearing of the case has been listed on September 26.
During the hearing, lawyer Rajiv Mohan, representing Singh, alleged that the case is motivated by a hidden agenda with the complainant not wanting the petitioner to remain in the post of Indian Wrestling Association president. The high court has directed Singh's lawyer to submit a written note within two weeks stating the arguments in favour of dismissing the case.
The trial in this case began in Rouse Avenue Court from July 26. Prior to this, on May 21, Singh and a co-accused, Vinod Tomar had told the court that they would face the trial and both had refused to accept the charges framed against them.
Notably, on May 10, the Rouse Avenue Court had ordered to frame charges against Singh on the allegations made by five out of six women wrestlers. Singh was acquitted in the case of allegations made by one woman wrestler.
