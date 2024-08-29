ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Rejects Brij Bhushan Singh's Plea To Dismiss Sexual Harassment Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has declined to provide any relief to former BJP MP and ex-president of Wresting Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Singh had filed a petition to quash the FIR and trial court charges registered against him in a case of sexual harassment of women wrestlers. Rejecting Singh's plea to dismiss the case, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna's bench said that the trial is underway but the petitioner now wants to end it.

The court pointed out that the trial has already started and the charges framed. The petitioner wants to end it in an indirect manner, it stated. The next hearing of the case has been listed on September 26.

During the hearing, lawyer Rajiv Mohan, representing Singh, alleged that the case is motivated by a hidden agenda with the complainant not wanting the petitioner to remain in the post of Indian Wrestling Association president. The high court has directed Singh's lawyer to submit a written note within two weeks stating the arguments in favour of dismissing the case.