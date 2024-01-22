Loading...

Delhi HC refuses to stay Lokpal proceedings against Shibu Soren, says plea is premature

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 7:54 PM IST

Delhi HC refuses to stay Lokpal proceedings against Shibu Soren, says plea is premature

The Delhi High Court stated that Shibu Soren's petition to challenge the Lokpal proceedings is premature since the final verdict is awaited. The Lokpal proceedings were initiated on the basis of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's complaint against Soren of amassing disproportionate assets.

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Monday refused to stay the Lokpal notice in the disproportionate assets case against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief and Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren.

Terming the petition 'premature', Justice Subramaniam Prasad said that the Lokpal has not yet issued a final order and so there is no reason to interfere with its interim decision.

Soren had challenged the proceedings initiated by the Lokpal against him on the basis of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's complaint, in the High Court.

On August 5, 2020, Dubey had filed a complaint before the Lokpal alleging that Soren, his wife and children had acquired wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income and accused them of indulging in corruption.

The High Court had stayed the proceedings of the Lokpal on September 12, 2022, saying the matter required to be considered and issued notices to the Lokpal and Dubey.

Soren had challenged the ongoing Lokpal proceedings arguing that the case against him was politically motivated. He also stated that the complaint cannot be probed since it was filed many years after the period where allegations were made.

Soren's petition also stated that the time limit for filing complaint in this matter under Section 53 of the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act has expired. Although Dubey had filed a complaint in August 2020, a copy of the same was not provided to Soren till February 2022, he stated.

In September 2020, CBI was ordered to conduct preliminary investigation into this case.

Read more

  1. Who really invented Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani? Delhi HC to decide
  2. HC pulls up authorities for failure to stop unauthorised construction near protected monuments
  3. Adolescents' true love can't be controlled through police: Delhi HC

TAGGED:

Delhi High CourtShibu Sorenlokpal proceedings

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.