Delhi HC refuses to stay Lokpal proceedings against Shibu Soren, says plea is premature

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Monday refused to stay the Lokpal notice in the disproportionate assets case against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief and Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren.

Terming the petition 'premature', Justice Subramaniam Prasad said that the Lokpal has not yet issued a final order and so there is no reason to interfere with its interim decision.

Soren had challenged the proceedings initiated by the Lokpal against him on the basis of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's complaint, in the High Court.

On August 5, 2020, Dubey had filed a complaint before the Lokpal alleging that Soren, his wife and children had acquired wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income and accused them of indulging in corruption.

The High Court had stayed the proceedings of the Lokpal on September 12, 2022, saying the matter required to be considered and issued notices to the Lokpal and Dubey.

Soren had challenged the ongoing Lokpal proceedings arguing that the case against him was politically motivated. He also stated that the complaint cannot be probed since it was filed many years after the period where allegations were made.

Soren's petition also stated that the time limit for filing complaint in this matter under Section 53 of the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act has expired. Although Dubey had filed a complaint in August 2020, a copy of the same was not provided to Soren till February 2022, he stated.

In September 2020, CBI was ordered to conduct preliminary investigation into this case.