Delhi HC Refuses To Entertain Plea For Formation Of Gujjar Regiment In Indian Army

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Central Government for formation of a regiment of the Gujjar community in the Indian Army.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay reprimanded petitioner Rohan Basoya for filing such petition stating it is completely divisive. The petitioner stated that the Gujjar community has a rich martial history and has contributed significantly to India's military, security and freedom struggles. The petition highlighted that the Indian Army has a long-standing tradition of community-based regiments that recognize the martial heritage of different ethnic and regional groups.

Examples of Sikh Regiment, Jat Regiment, Rajput Regiment, Gorkha Regiment, Dogra Regiment and Mahar Regiment were cited in the petition. It added that exclusion of Gujjar Regiment from the Indian Army will create imbalance in their representation and doing so will violate Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.

"The formation of a Gurjar regiment will provide equal opportunities and promote national security," the petition stated. During the hearing, the court refused to issue a mandamus on the issue as was sought by Basoya's lawyer. The court advised the petitioner to do some research before filing a PIL. After this advice of the court, the petitioner withdrew the petition from the High Court.