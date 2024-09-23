ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Hearing Against Ravneet Bittu For Comments On Rahul Gandhi Today

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

A Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Delhi High Court against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu demanding action for making derogatory comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The petition claims that Bittu's statement can pose a threat to public peace and harmony.

Ravneet Singh Bittu and Rahul Gandhi (ETV Bharat Photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is set to hear a petition seeking action against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu for making "defamatory" comments on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday.

The petition, filed by Hindu Sena chief Surjeet Singh Yadav, alleges that Bittu used derogatory language against Rahul Gandhi in a press briefing on September 15. It has sought action against against Bittu on ground that his statement can pose a threat to public peace and harmony.

The petition states that Bittu in his statement, said that Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian and has spent most of his time abroad. He even alleged that Rahul Gandhi does not love the country and so he goes abroad and speaks wrongly there.

"Those who are most wanted, separatists, experts in making bombs, guns and gunpowder are praising Rahul Gandhi. The enemies of the country who want to blow up airplanes, trains and roads are supporters of Rahul Gandhi. If there is any such award for catching the country's number one terrorist, then it should be given against Rahul Gandhi because he is the country's biggest enemy," Bittu had said.

In his petition, Yadav has demanded that a case should be registered against Bittu for his comments on Rahul Gandhi which were "derogatory, false and fabricated". It also alleged that Bittu's statements are likely to incite widespread violence and unrest.

Earlier, Youth Congress had held protests across Delhi against Bittu, condemning him for his statements.

