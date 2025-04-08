ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Grants Permission To Transplant 26 Trees For Supreme Court Expansion

CPWD had filed an affidavit seeking permission for transplantation of trees and the Delhi High Court approved it in view of need for infrastructural upgradation.

Delhi HC Grants Permission To Transplant 26 Trees For Supreme Court Expansion
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 8, 2025 at 6:36 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has allowed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to transplant 26 trees for expansion of the Supreme Court building to provide additional chambers, courtrooms and essential facilities for judges and lawyers.

Justice Jasmeet Singh said 26 trees will be transplanted from the premises of the Supreme Court. Of which, 16 trees will be transplanted from the apex court garden and remaining from the court's administrative building complex, he said.

The high court said that in lieu of transplanting these trees, CPWD will plant 260 trees at Sundar Nursery. It stated that there is a need for additional courtrooms in the Supreme Court and the building needs to be expanded to accommodate chambers and other facilities for judges and lawyers. So, permission has been given to transplant 26 trees, court added.

The high court has also directed the CPWD to file an affidavit within two weeks and submit a status report on transplanting 26 trees and planting 260 trees in their place. The court has sought details of where the transplanted trees are being planted. This apart, an order has been issued to file an annual report on the condition of trees and maintenance of the new trees that are planted.

CPWD, overseeing the Supreme Court expansion, had earlier submitted a petition seeking permission for transplantation of trees.

