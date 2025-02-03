Delhi HC Grants Interim Bail To Unnao Rape Convict Sengar For Surgery At AIIMS

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court division bench on Monday granted interim bail to Unnao Rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar to undergo a cataract surgery at AIIMS on February 4. The division bench headed by Justice Yashwant Varma directed that Kuldeep Singh Sengar get himself admitted to AIIMS on February 4 and will surrender on February 5.

Senior counsel Manish Vasisth appeared for Sengar before the bench and submitted that he had been given an appointment for surgery on February 4. Earlier, Sengar was to undergo cataract surgery on January 24 but had surrendered before the jail authorities as the operating doctor was not available till January 30. He was granted interim bail on January 23.

He was first granted interim bail on December 20, 2024, on medical grounds in view of various ailments. He had surrendered in January after the High Court had refused to extend the interim bail. Senger is undergoing a life sentence for raping the minor in Unnao. He is also undergoing a 10-year jail sentence for the custodial death of the minor victim's father.

On June 4, 2017, the minor daughter of the victim of custodial death was enticed on the pretext of getting a job and was taken to the house of appellant Kuldeep Singh Senger where the he raped her. He has been in custody since 13 April 2018. Senger along with other accused was convicted by the Tis Hazari Court in 2018. Both his appeals are pending before the Delhi High Court.

The cases against Sengar stem from FIRs of 2018, registered at Police Station Makhi, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, which were decided by the Sessions Judge (West) at Tis Hazari Court.