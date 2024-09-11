ETV Bharat / state

DUSU Elections: High Court Asks DU To Decide On Demand For 50% Women Reservation

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi University (DU) administration to consider the demand by some students of 50 per cent reservation for women in the upcoming Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan granted three weeks to the university to decide on the matter.

Advocate Ashu Bidhuri, representing the petitioner Shabana Hussain, had said that a lot of money and manpower is used in the DU elections and despite this women are unable to participate.

The demand was reportedly made to the DU Vice Chancellor through a representation in October 2023, which later reached the HC through a petition as the university couldn't take any decision.

The petition also demanded guidelines to give 50 per cent reservation to women in these elections.

