DUSU Elections: High Court Asks DU To Decide On Demand For 50% Women Reservation

Hearing a petition on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi University administration to decide on the demand for 50 per cent reservation in the Delhi University Students Union elections for women. The court has asked the DU administration to decide on it within three weeks.

Representational Photo
Representational Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi University (DU) administration to consider the demand by some students of 50 per cent reservation for women in the upcoming Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan granted three weeks to the university to decide on the matter.

Advocate Ashu Bidhuri, representing the petitioner Shabana Hussain, had said that a lot of money and manpower is used in the DU elections and despite this women are unable to participate.

The demand was reportedly made to the DU Vice Chancellor through a representation in October 2023, which later reached the HC through a petition as the university couldn't take any decision.

The petition also demanded guidelines to give 50 per cent reservation to women in these elections.

Notification for DUSU Elections

The notification for the election of the Delhi University Students Union has already been issued. The nominations can be filed for this from September 17, while voting will be held on September 27. The counting of votes will take place on September 28.

Last year also, the student elections at DU took place in September.

Outcome of the 2023 Elections

In 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-affiliated student organization Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three posts including the President's on three central panels. Apart from the post of President, ABVP had won the posts of Secretary and Joint secretary in the student body.

On the other hand, Congress's student wing National Student Union of India (NSUI) had won the Vice President post.

Out of 68 colleges of Delhi University, around 50 colleges participate in the student union elections. The rest of the colleges have separate student union elections at their college level.

