Delhi HC Asks ED’s Response In Plea Seeking Quashing Of Money Laundering Case Against Alleged Hawala Dealer

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a petition filed by Mohammad Aslam Wani, an alleged hawala dealer. He had sought the quashing of the money laundering case registered against him.

Wani has said that he has already been acquitted in the main money laundering case. However, he was convicted under the Arms Act for possessing illegal weapons.

The ED had registered a case against Wani and co-accused Kashmiri separatist leader Shabbir Shah on February 2, 2007. Wani was arrested on August 6, 2017. After this, he got bail from the High Court on January 18, 2019.

Justice Sanjeev Narula has issued a notice to the ED and sought a reply. The bench fixed the hearing of the case for September. Advocate MS Khan appeared on behalf of Wani in the case. He argued that Wani was acquitted of crimes other than the Arms Act for possessing illegal weapons.

A case of money laundering cannot be made based on possession of weapons. The lawyer further said that no source of proceeds of crime has been proved because there was no sale of weapons.

On August 26, 2005, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Wani, allegedly with five kilograms of explosives, a pistol, fifteen live cartridges and Rs 62,96,000 in cash seized from his possession. After this, an FIR was registered under several sections of the IPC and sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Another case was registered in the Special Cell police station of Delhi Police under sections 17 and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 25 of the Arms Act. It was also alleged that during the investigation of the case, the petitioner, Wani, disclosed that he had been working as a carrier for Shabbir Shah for about 14 years and collected money from operators in Delhi and delivered it to Shah in Srinagar. In return for this service, he was paid money by Shah.

