Delhi: 3 Hashim Baba Gang Members Held after Encounter with Police

New Delhi: Three gangsters from the notorious Hashim Baba gang were injured and arrested after an encounter with police near Ambedkar College in Northeast Delhi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, officials said. Two police officers also suffered minor injuries in the gunfight that took place near Gokulpuri Metro Station.

The injured gangsters, identified as Ali alias Fahadh, Asif alias Khalid, and Alsejan alias Thotha, have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The accused trio are members of Hashim Baba gang, and were wanted in a firing incident that occurred on March 9, officials said.

North East DCP Joy Tirkey said, "A firing incident occurred in Seelampur two days ago in which a man named Arbaaz was killed and one was injured. The reason for the Seelampur incident was not clear. We had registered a case of murder and attempted murder. Our special staff received information regarding the movement of people involved in the firing incident."

According to the police, several shots were fired from both sides, and three accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs. "Today's encounter took place at around 1.30 am. We tried to stop them, but they opened fire at the police. Today, around 23-24 shots were fired from both sides. The three have been identified. All three have cases against them," the DCP said. "Two police personnel also sustained injuries during the firing," he added.