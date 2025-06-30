Delhi Haat Fire Accident: ₹1.2 Crore Relief To 24 Affected Artisans Soon, Says Minister Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: Delhi Minister For Arts, Culture, Language and Tourism Kapil Mishra said that a relief package of Rs 1.20 crore will soon be distributed among 24 artisans who were affected in the city's HAAT INA fire accident a few weeks ago.

Minister Kapil Mishra said that on the night of 30 April 2025, 24 stalls located at Delhi Haat were completely burnt down, and soon after this tragic incident, a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh was announced by the Chief Minister to each affected craftsman. "Our government stands with the craftsmen. Protecting their art and their interests is our priority."

Relief To Affected Artisans In Delhi Haat Fire Accident (ETV Bharat)

Free stalls at INA: Also, Minister Kapil Mishra made another announcement, saying that the artisans whose stalls were burnt in this fire will be provided free stalls for six months at Delhi Haat INA from 1 July 2025 to 31 December 2025. The allocation of these stalls will be done in a fair manner and through the lottery system.

Opportunity to revive business: Minister Kapil Mishra further said that their government is taking every possible step to protect the interests of the craftsmen and is committed to supporting them in the future as well. He said that the government is vigilant and active in preserving the cultural heritage and craftsmanship of Delhi. This relief measure will give financial support to the craftsmen and provide them an opportunity to revive their business.

Relief To Affected Artisans In Delhi Haat Fire Accident (ETV Bharat)

In the April fire incident that took place at Delhi Haat, the stalls of 24 craftsmen were burnt to ashes. After the fire, the shopkeepers and visitors present there were immediately evacuated safely. The Delhi government has provided relief to 24 affected artisans who hail from different states of the country. The Delhi Haat INA is very popular for Indian handicrafts and cuisine.