Delhi Govt Will Launch Crackdown Against Illegal Meat Shops Ahead Of Navratri: Minister Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday said that the BJP government will launch a crackdown on illegal meat sellers in the national capital ahead of Navratri.

Replying to a question during Question Hour by BJP MLA from Shakur Basti, Karnail Singh over the illegal meat shops in his constituency, Verma, who holds the Public Works Department portfolio, said that the government has directed the concerned officials to act tough against the meat shops running without licence. The minister also urged the Delhi MLAs to report encroachment in their respective constituencies and assured of action against the same. He said that orders had already been issued to remove the illegal meat and fish-selling units. "I will personally oversee the action against encroachments," he said.

Meanwhile, on the fourth day of the budget session of the Delhi Assembly, which began with the Question Hour, AAP MLAs Kuldeep Kumar and Vishesh Ravi along with BJP MLAs raised the problems of their respective areas.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar raised the issue of encroachment on the roads. Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi sought a reply on the action taken on his letter written on 30 October 2024 to shorten the track in the markets of Karol Bagh.

Responding to the latter, Cabinet Minister Pravesh Verma said that in the year 2018-19, on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the area was designated for pedestrians and the track (footpath) widening work was done in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Public Works Department, Delhi Traffic Police and DMRC. At present there is no plan to shorten the track, Verma said.

Patparganj MLA Ravi Negi raised the issue of MCD parking on the roadside in his constituency and asked about taking action against small meat shops running without license.

Angered by the interruption caused by Kuldeep Kumar and Vishesh Ravi while Pravesh Verma was answering, Speaker Vijender Gupta ordered marshals to take out the MLAs.